The battle over the Mar-a-Lago affidavit; Rosalynn Carter turns 95; LeBron inks $97M deal

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Monsoon rain intensifies for the Southwest as hot temperature threat remains across the Northwest.
TOP STORIES
Attorneys for the nation’s largest media companies will try to persuade a federal magistrate judge to make public the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Media attorneys will argue Thursday in West Palm Beach that the affidavit should be released because it is of great public interest. The U.S. Justice Department has objected. It says its investigation of Trump’s handling of “highly classified material” would be compromised if the document is made public. Trump has called for the document's release, but his attorneys have given no indication that will participate in the hearing.
Rudy Giuliani says he has “satisfied his obligation” after facing hours of questioning Wednesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta. His appearance was part an investigation into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. In an interview with The Associated Press, Giuliani said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ended his appearance by saying he had “satisfied his obligation under the subpoena.” Giuliani didn’t provide any additional details about his appearance or testimony, including the type of questions he was asked. He spoke to the AP upon his return to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The U.S. government will hold talks with Taiwan on a trade agreement in a sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy China claims as its own territory. The announcement comes after Beijing launched military drills that included firing missiles into the seas around Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate the island after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative made no mention of tension with Beijing but said the negotiations were meant to enhance trade and regulatory cooperation, a step that would entail closer official interaction.
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.
Firefighters are putting out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens more to flee vacation villas overnight. The head of the region’s civil protection agency said Thursday that arson is suspected in two wildfires that forced some 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. Firefighters used Canadair planes to douse the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost. Armani and guests evacuated his villa overnight as the flames neared, but the fire stopped short of the property. The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told the ANSA news agency Thursday that the worst appeared to be over.
Rosalynn Carter turns 95 Thursday, and her birthday is being marked with butterflies. A friend says the wife of former President Jimmy Carter has a fascination with butterflies dating back to her childhood in Plains, Georgia. That interest led to the formation of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, which was established after the former first lady grew concerned about the future of butterflies. The Carters made a rare public appearance last Saturday in Plains at the dedication of a new butterfly sculpture. And the butterfly trail is using her birthday to promote an annual count of butterflies in Georgia planned for Friday and Saturday. Rosalynn Carter is the second-oldest U.S. first lady ever.
The coroner's office says actor Anne Heche died from burns and inhalation injury after her fiery car crash and the death has been ruled an accident. The cause of her death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's website Wednesday, although a formal autopsy report is still being completed. Heche was 53 when her car plowed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5 and caught fire. Her family has said she suffered a severe brain injury caused by lack of oxygen. The coroner's office says she died Aug. 11, but she was removed from life support on Sunday so that her organs could be donated.
R. Kelly’s federal trial on allegations that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial and enticed girls for sex is about the R&B singer’s “dark” and “hidden” side, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday. Kelly’s attorney said not to accept the portrayal of her client as “a monster.” Kelly rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer. He’s charged in federal court in Chicago with enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial at which he was acquitted.
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The maximum deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday. James was headed into the final year of his most recent deal with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018. Barring injury, James is likely to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring king this winter.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York, wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
