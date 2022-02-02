The Army's decision on vax refusers, vaccine facts for kids under 5, and a shortened Olympic torch relay begins

Let's get caught up with today's COVID-19 news for Feb. 2, 2022.

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

The Army said Wednesday it will immediately begin discharging soldiers who have refused to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, putting more than 3,300 service members at risk of being thrown out soon.

The Army's announcement makes it the final military service to lay out its discharge policy for vaccine refusers. The Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy have already discharged active-duty troops or entry-level personnel at boot camps for refusing the shots. So far, the Army has not discharged any.

According to data released by the Army last week, more than 3,300 soldiers have refused to get the vaccine.

COVID vaccines for kids under 5: What's next?

Parents who thought their children under 5 would have to wait several more months for COVID-19 vaccinations instead just might get them as early as March. Here's what needs to happen first, and some things to expect if they do become available in the U.S.

Trial of 3 cops in Floyd killing delayed by COVID diagnosis

The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights was abruptly suspended Wednesday after one defendant tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge Paul Magnuson said the trial for J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao won't resume until Monday. They are accused of depriving Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene in the May 2020 killing that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

Shortened Olympic torch relay starts for Beijing Games

The three-day torch relay for the Beijing Olympics, shortened considerably because of concerns about the coronavirus, started Wednesday with an 80-year-old former speedskater carrying the flame.

The relay opened at the Olympic Forest Park. Luo Zhihuan, the country’s first internationally competitive speedskater, ran the first leg.

The torch will be carried through the three Olympics zones, starting with downtown Beijing before heading to Yanqing district and finally Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province.

