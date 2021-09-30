The alligator vs. the trash bin: Watch a brave man trap an unwanted visitor in Florida

A man in Florida may have revolutionized the way we capture alligators. He used a trash bin.

After video spread on social media of him Tuesday bravely confronting an alligator outside a home, the unconventional wrangler became internet famous.

How famous? Even “The View” cohost Ana Navarro weighed in, reposting the video and writing, “As a Floridian, I demand to know. Somebody, please tell me why this isn’t an Olympic sport?”

The man who got so much attention is Abdul Gene Malik, who promptly started a GoFundMe, asking for money and offering his unique trapping services to anyone in need. The page is based in Mount Dora, and organized by “Philly Gator,” his nickname.

In the clip, the amateur wrangler, wearing just a T-shirt, shorts and sandals, shows zero fear as he comes at a medium-size alligator with a waste container on wheels as the reptile reverses.

“Watch out Watch out!” someone off camera screams. A woman laughs nervously.

Malik approaches the hissing alligator and scoops it up with the container as its tail flaps violently. He then smacks the lid on the gator’s head.