The 12 jurors deliberating in the trial of Derek Chauvin

She said she was exposed to a lot of news about this case, adding that the media is biased and doesn't have all the facts. She saw only part of the bystander video and said she has empathy for both Floyd and Chauvin. She said she had a somewhat negative view of Chauvin and a neutral opinion of Floyd, saying he was not a model citizen but didn't “deserve to die.”

She said she strongly agrees that the criminal justice system is biased against racial and ethnic minorities. “Not all police are bad," she said. "I don’t want them terrorized or disrespected. But bad police need to go.”

JUROR NO. 52

Juror No. 52 is a Black man in his 30s. He described himself as a friendly, positive person. He works in banking and likes sports, especially basketball. He coaches youth sports and writes creatively for a hobby, including scripts and poetry.

He said he had neutral opinions on Chauvin and Floyd. He said he had not seen the bystander video in its entirety but had seen clips of it two or three times. He said he had not posted about it on social media but had talked with family and friends and he wrote in his questionnaire that his opinion has been “why didn’t the other officers stop Chauvin.”