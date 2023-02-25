With college costs mounting and student debt remaining a hot topic of conversation, public opinion on four-year colleges has begun to shift, as people contemplate whether they are in fact the only—or best—option for all students. An estimated 7 million undergraduates enrolled in public, two-year colleges during the 2020-21 academic year according to the National Center for Education Statistics, representing 33% of all undergraduate students.
While there are many reasons to choose a community college over a traditional four-year program, one key factor is cost. Student Loan Hero reports that the average cost-per-credit for a two-year public school is $158, compared to $448 for a four-year public school. This last number rises significantly—to $1,148 per credit hour—when that four-year school is out of state. Cheaper classes may put less pressure on students to settle and choose a career path immediately. Community colleges also allow for flexibility in ways traditional schools may not: Students who work full-time can attend school part-time and often in the evenings. Whether it's to save money, to take advantage of the flexibility, or experiment with career choices, community colleges not only serve as an alternative but also a gateway to four-year universities.
The cost of a four-year college education continues to dominate the national conversation as the United States now weathers the post-pandemic effects on higher education. The CARES Act allotted $14 billion to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to aid students and institutions negatively impacted by COVID-19, but under-enrollment and funding issues persist. Many progressives have endorsed plans that would make public colleges free in America. Others are more skeptical, proposing more modest loan-forgiveness ideas. These changes would have substantial effects on the education sector.
Stacker looked at data from Niche's 2023 Best Community Colleges in America to compile this list of the top 100 community colleges nationwide. The data is based on rigorous analysis of academic, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with reviews from students and alumni. The community college list includes public junior colleges, public technical schools, and all other public, two-year colleges.
Read on to see how community colleges across the nation stack up.
You may also like: College majors that earn the most money