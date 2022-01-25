A Texas woman offered $500,000 to another woman at a Walmart in exchange for her child while standing in line at self-checkout this month, according to police.
The Messenger reported Rebecca Lanette Taylor, a 49-year-old woman from Crockett, was charged with the sale and purchase of a child.
The Crockett Police Department indicated an officer was on patrol on Jan. 13 when she received a phone call from the mother of the child, saying "a white woman with blonde hair approached her in the Crockett Walmart, two hours north of Houston, wanting to purchase her son," according to the Messenger.
According to an arrest affidavit, the mother had a baby in a car seat and her 1-year-old in a cart. The affidavit states Taylor "began commenting on her son's blonde hair and blue eyes." She then asked how much she could purchase him for. The mom tried to laugh the comment off, thinking Taylor was joking. However, Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and would pay that much for him.
The mother told her no amount of money would do, according to authorities.
Once outside in the parking lot, Taylor confronted the mother again and asked to buy the baby. The affidavit stated Taylor told the mother she has been wanting to buy a child for a long time.
"Taylor began screaming at the mom, saying if she wouldn't take $250,000 for him, then she would give her $500,000 because she wanted him and she was going to take him," police records obtained by KETK-TV said.
The mother got in her vehicle and locked the door with her child in it. Taylor left the scene shortly after. Surveillance footage caught the incident on camera and a warrant was issued for Taylor's arrest. She is being held at the Houston County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
- The Associated Press
(c)2022 the San Antonio Express-News
Visit the San Antonio Express-News at www.mysanantonio.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
