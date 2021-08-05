 Skip to main content
Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system
AP

Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system

Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system

FILE - Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on July 17, 2021 in Spring, Texas The Texas water park says a chemical exposure that sent dozens of people to hospitals was caused by "improper installation" of a water filtration system, Wednesday, Aug. 4.

 Melissa Phillip

SPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas water park says a chemical exposure that sent dozens of people to hospitals was caused by “improper installation” of a water filtration system.

Six Flags officials said Wednesday that a third-party service company improperly installed the system at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, causing pool-sanitizing chemicals to be released in an outdoor kiddie pool area on July 17.

“We have determined that the vapor release involved a low-level mixture of the pool-sanitizing chemicals which was discharged from the bottom of the pool through the water filtration system,” said Jason Freeman, Six Flags Vice President of Safety. “The vapor was well below any reportable quantity.”

About 30 people were hospitalized as a result, and 200 people have joined a lawsuit against Six Flags, which owns the water park, the Houston Chronicle reported. Those who fell ill complained of headaches, vision problems, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and sore throats.

Six Flags did not identify the company that installed the system. The park was reopening to the public Thursday.

