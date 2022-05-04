 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Texas student fatally stabbed at school; classmate jailed

  • 0

BELTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student has died after he was stabbed during a fight at a Texas high school and another student was taken into custody, authorities said.

Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. died after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in a campus bathroom at Belton High School, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Austin, police said.

Belton Police Chief Gary Ellis said an 18-year-old high school senior was jailed in connection with the attack and was awaiting formal charges. Authorities said that student ran out of the school after the stabbing and was taken into custody about 20 minutes later.

Classes were canceled Wednesday at the school, which has about 2,500 students. On Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered for a prayer service and balloon release for the Ramirez family, the Temple Daily Telegram reported.

Itty Henry, a Belton High School senior, said Ramirez had the ability to always make people smile.

“He always had the right jokes and everybody loved him," Henry said. "I don’t think I can name a person that didn’t like him because he always put other people before himself.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing

Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing

A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012. Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her. The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages. The jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love's sister and her mother. Punitive damages weren't awarded.

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the meteor shower brought to you by Halley's Comet on May 5-6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News