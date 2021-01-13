Texas solicitor general latest exit in embattled AG's office

DALLAS (AP) — Texas' solicitor general who did not join embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton's failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election is resigning, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins informed Paxton's office of his plans to resign on Tuesday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced publicly. It was not immediately clear why he resigned or exactly when he will leave office.

Hawkins' departure is set to be the latest exit of a senior official in Paxton's office since September, when the Republican's top deputies accused him of bribery and abuse of office on behalf of a donor. All eight of his accusers have since quit or been fired, and their accusations are the focus of an FBI investigation into Paxton.

Neither Paxton's office nor Hawkins immediately returned requests for comment Wednesday.