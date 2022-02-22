 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open

  • 0

WALLER, Texas (AP) — A skydiving instructor was killed after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area, authorities said.

A student who was doing the tandem jump with the instructor was seriously injured Saturday, Skydive Houston said.

Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital after the jump Saturday in Waller, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The instructor later died and the student had serious injuries that aren't life-threatening, the center said.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said their parachute failed to deploy.

Skydive Houston says jump operations are suspended pending an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Further invasion of Ukraine' will trigger long-threatened sanctions package against Russia: Joly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News