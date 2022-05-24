Texas school shooting kills over a dozen students, midterm election results roll out, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 24.
Texas school shooting
The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults, a state senator said.
Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition, Gutierrez told The Associated Press. For more info, go here:
Aquaman, Depp/Heard trial
The head of DC Films, which produced "Aquaman," testified that the creative team had concerns about Amber Heard's role in the film's sequel over a lack of chemistry with co-star Jason Momoa.
On Tuesday, a March recorded deposition of Walter Hamada, President of DC Films, which is a division of Warner Bros., was played for the jury in the defamation trial between Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Hamada testified that "Aquaman" was the highest grossing film ever for the company. He said the studio never planned to portray Heard as a co-lead in "Aquaman 2" and that Heard's role was not reduced in the forthcoming film, titled "Aquaman the Lost Kingdom." Get more here:
Georgia primary 2022
Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary.
Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won Georgia’s Democratic primary as he seeks to hold on to his Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections.
Warnock defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey.
Stacey Abrams has won the Democratic nomination for Georgia governor after narrowly losing the 2018 race to current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Here's what else you should know:
Jif peanut butter recall
Snap, Inc. stock
Steven Tyler
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 24
President Joe Biden has warned fellow leaders of the informal Indo-Pacific security coalition known as the Quad that they are "navigating through a dark hour in our shared history" as Russia continues a brutal war on Ukraine. Biden called for greater Indo-Pacific leadership in the effort to stop Russian aggression at the start of a summit Tuesday with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan. Biden did not directly call out any countries. But his message appeared to be a nudge of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom differences persist over how to respond to the Russia.
Ukrainian authorities say workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement. It was a grim reminder of the horrors still coming to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war. An adviser to Mariupol's mayor said Tuesday that the bodies were decomposing and a stench permeated the neighborhood. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the Donbas, where Russian troops went on the offensive in Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities. Intense fighting raged on in Lyman, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp’s victory Tuesday sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary. The November rematch of their 2018 contest is likely to be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched. Perdue was courted by Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not going along with the former president’s effort to overturn his defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election.
One of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats in Congress faces the political fight of his life in Texas. In suburban Atlanta, two Democratic congresswomen are vying for the same House seat after Georgia’s Republican-dominated Legislature tinkered with their maps. And in northwest Georgia, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracy-peddling provocateur who has endorsed calls to assassinate prominent Democrats, is expected to coast to victory.. Primary elections that will be held Tuesday in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas will offer a glimpse of what the next Congress could look like, with some marquee matchups testing whether voters want to elect agents of change or a return to normal.
U.S. births bumped up last year, but the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. The 1% increase was a bit of a rebound from 2020. The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed the largest one-year drop in births in nearly a half-century. Government officials think last year's uptick reflects pregnancies that were postponed during the early days of the pandemic. Deliveries were way down in January last year, but improved as the year went on. But the government report released Tuesday shows there were still about 86,000 fewer births last year than in 2019.
Cooler weather is helping nearly 3,000 firefighters in New Mexico prevent the nation’s largest active wildfire from growing. Fire officials said Monday night that they took advantage of better conditions to expand contingency firebreaks northeast of Santa Fe ahead of a return to hotter, windier weather by the end of the week. The blaze started as two fires and burned into one large conflagration now larger than the city of Los Angeles. A rural sheriff warned at a community briefing Monday night that “just because we’ve had a few good days of weather ... it doesn’t mean we are out of the woods yet.”
A hand surgeon has testified that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The finger injury has been one of several points of dispute in the lawsuit. Depp says he was injured when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard has said she never saw specifically how it happened, but that it occurred on a night when Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
The Boss is hitting the road again. Bruce Springsteen announced Monday that he and the E Street Band will begin a tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe. Details on the US cities the rockers will visit will be announced later. It'll be the first time the group has toured since wrapping their The River Tour in Australia in February 2017. The European concerts will begin April 28th in Barcelona. Other stops will include Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. Springsteen and the E Street Band's last album was 2020's “Letter to You.”
Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics took their turn pounding the Miami Heat early. Boston jumped out to a 26-4 lead and cruised to a 102-82 victory that evened the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece. Miami missed 15 of its first 16 shots in the second straight game that was all but over after 12 minutes. The Heat led 39-18 after the first quarter of Game 3 of this bizarre series in which no game has been close down the stretch. Game 5 is Wednesday in Miami. Victor Oladipo led the Heat with 23 points.
Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years.