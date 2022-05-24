 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Texas school district locked down amid reports of shooter

  • Updated
  • 0

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an “active police scene.”

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

People are also reading…

Uvalde is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan drought leaves farmers desperate for water

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News