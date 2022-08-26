Texas requires schools to display donated 'In God We Trust' posters. A man is sending some in Arabic.

By Rebekah Riess, CNN
After Texas school districts started receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," which they are required to display in accordance with a new state law, a political activist in Florida has started a
GoFundMe to provide districts with signs of national motto in Arabic and a number of other languages. (Note, as of Friday morning, the GoFundMe was no longer active)
The new law says a Texas public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education "must" display a durable poster or framed copy of the motto in a "conspicuous place" in each building if the poster or framed copy is "donated for display at the school or institution" or "purchased from private donations and made available to the school or institution."
"The law seemingly presumes these signs are written in English. Oopsie," GoFundMe organizer Chaz Stevens said. "We're going to donate hundreds of Arabic-language 'In God We Trust' posters to schools in Texas, flooding the public school system with our Arabic IGWT artwork."
Stevens said the project is meant to voice dissent with Texas Senate Bill 797. He says he has brought on multiple Middle-East-based translators to independently verify the work, as well as an artist, and a linguistic expert, to help accurately translate "In God We Trust" into Arabic for the signs.
Stevens expects those effort to be completed soon. "Once that is done, we'll update our artwork, send it to the printers, and get it out to various Texas ISDs," he said.
"Future artwork will not only include Arabic, but also Hindu, Spanish, Chinese, and perhaps African dialects," he told CNN.
When asked if he anticipates the issue going to court, Stevens told CNN "the gold makes the laws, so this is certainly an uphill battle with the odds stacked way against me."
"To me, this isn't about (...) Texas telling me no ... rather, I see it as yet another example in a rapidly expanding problem of 'diluting the First Amendment - Establishment Clause and all.' My fight isn't just in the Lone Star state, but a broad nationwide call to arms," Stevens said.
To that end, Stevens has expanded his GoFundMe goal to $250,000 and retained an attorney. As of August 25, the project had raised $11,878.
University of North Texas Political Science Professor Kimi Lynn King, who specializes in American Politics, including civil rights and liberties, conflict resolution, judicial decision making, legislative control of the bureaucracy and administrative agency decision making, tells CNN that on its face, Senate Bill 797 does not specify language "despite the fact that it is particularized (and narrow) relating to how the signs are to be configured."
"One could argue the plain meaning of the legislation by spelling it out in English, represents an intent to have it be government sponsored speech with a specific message they want to convey," King said. "On the other hand, it could be argued that the law is vague in that it does not identify that it could NOT be written in other languages."
King says if the law itself was to be challenged, the Texas government would likely defend the expression as "government speech," which carries more clout and greater protection for sovereign expression.
She pointed out that United States District Judge Aleta A. Trauger in Tennessee in May upheld the 2018
'National Motto in the Classroom Act', noting in her opinion that similar challenges have been upheld and that "the national motto is a 'symbol of common identity.'"
King said Texas, Tennessee, and a number of other states having similar laws on the books "makes it a perfect storm ripe for Supreme Court review."
Photos: Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan
People crowd a market on the first day of fasting month of Ramadan in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rafiq Maqbool
Students perform a noon prayer during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah Islamic Boarding School in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, where they refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Binsar Bakkara
Muslims pray during the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Muhammad Sajjad
Muslim women receive beverages to break their fast during the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Sunday, April 3, 2022. During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayer inside a Mosque on the first day of fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Mukhtar Khan
A Kashmiri muslim man offer prayer inside the shrine of Sufi saint Shiekh Abdul Qadir Jeelani on the first day of fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Mukhtar Khan
Shiites pray and read the Quran at the holy shrine of Imam Ali to mark the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Najaf, 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
Anmar Khalil
Shiites pray and read the Quran at the holy shrine of Imam Ali to mark the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Najaf, 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
Anmar Khalil
People praise inside al Noor mosques in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramada. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Marwan Ali
A worker serves customers iftar meals to break their fast at a roadside food court during the second day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 4, 2022. Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, where they refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara
People have iftar meals to break their fast at a roadside food court during the second day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 4, 2022. Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, where they refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara
A beggar asks for money from customers of a roadside eatery during iftar time on the second day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 4, 2022. Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, where they refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara
People have iftar meals to break their fast at a roadside food court during the second day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 4, 2022. Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, where they refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Dita Alangkara
Hafid Saleh a pastry chef in a souk on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Casablanca, Morocco, Sunday, April 3, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, or drinking. smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Abdeljalil Bounhar
Moroccans buy dried figs and dates at Amine Ould Aicha shop at market on the first day of the the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Casablanca, Morocco, Sunday, April 3, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, or drinking. smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Abdeljalil Bounhar
Moroccans buy olives and other goods in a souk market in Casablanca as they prepare to break their fast during the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Casablanca, Morocco, Sunday, April 3, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, or drinking. smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Abdeljalil Bounhar
Moroccans buy olives and other goods in a souk market in Casablanca as they prepare to break their fast during the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Casablanca, Morocco, Sunday, April 3, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, or drinking. smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Abdeljalil Bounhar
Veiled women leaving the Al Aqsa Mosque compound pass through a group of Israeli police on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Maya Alleruzzo
A Kashmiri Muslim child waits to break fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Central Jamia Mosque in Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, April 3, 2021. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Kashmiri Muslims prepare to break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Central Jamia Mosque in Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, April 3, 2021. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Rajesh Kumar Singh
People praise inside al Noor mosques in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramada. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Marwan Ali
People walk outside al Noor mosques in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramada. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Marwan Ali
Indian Muslims pray on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
Indian Muslims take selfies after breaking their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
An Indian Muslim family breaks fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
An Indian Muslim helps his son to drink water after breaking fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
An Indian Muslim girl dressed as fairy plays with her family after breaking the fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India ,Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
An Indian Muslim woman prays next to her child after breaking fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India ,Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
People break their fast at a mosque during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ramadan is marked by daily fasting from dawn to sunset. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Fareed Khan
Volunteers prepare plates of food to distribute among people to break their fast during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ramadan is marked by daily fasting from dawn to sunset. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Fareed Khan
Volunteers prepare plates of food to distribute among people to break their fast during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ramadan is marked by daily fasting from dawn to sunset. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Fareed Khan
Men perform midday prayers in the street outside a mosque on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Casablanca, Morocco, Sunday, April 3, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, or drinking. smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Abdeljalil Bounhar
A Moroccan woman buys her meat from a butcher shop on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Casablanca, Morocco, Sunday, April 3, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, or drinking. smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Abdeljalil Bounhar
Abdeladim Kohail a pastry chef in a souk on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Casablanca, Morocco, Sunday, April 3, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, or drinking. smoking and having sex from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)
Abdeljalil Bounhar
An Indian Muslim arranges food on a table for devotees to break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, India ,Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.)
Mahesh Kumar A
Muslims break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, India ,Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.)
Mahesh Kumar A
Indian Muslims wait to break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
Indian Muslims wait to break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India ,Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
Indian Muslims wait to break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 3, 2021. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!