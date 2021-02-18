Texas Republicans rapped for blaming renewable energy for outages

But that clarification came too late for Abbott, who seized on the phrase "frozen wind turbines" in the original ERCOT statement, when he appeared on Fox News on Tuesday night and said that the failures indicate problems with adopting renewable energy sources.

"This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America," Abbott said on right-wing opinion host Sean Hannity's program, condemning a proposal by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives that has not become law and has not advanced far in Congress. "It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary for the state of Texas, as well as other states, to make sure that we will be able to heat our homes in the winter time and cool our homes in the summer time."

But solar and wind energy make up just a fraction of Texas' energy supply, particularly in the winter.

"We have a fossil fuel-dominated grid," said Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas at Austin. He said it is "disingenuous to blame the grid's struggles" on renewable energy, which makes up a relatively small share of the state's energy supply.

"It's really a bigger failure of the natural gas system," Webber said. "That's the part that really struggled to keep up."