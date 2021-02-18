Texas prices for lodging, necessities skyrocket amid storm

“It's been a bloodbath," he said.

In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said he’s asked the attorney general there to investigate complaints of price gouging related to natural gas, which has spiked amid supply problems and the extreme cold snap that’s enveloped a wide swathe of central and southern U.S.

“I realize the shortages of whether it's fuel, whether it's natural gas or whatever it might be, but I don't want anybody taking advantage of that either," Parson said, adding he found it frustrating that prices are “skyrocketing" after just a few days of bitter cold temperatures.

“I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like for sticker shock when a lot of people get their bills. It’s going to be a tough environment,” Parson said.

In Houston, Menefee encouraged businesses to take a neighborly approach and that “we should be looking out for each other." If not, a visit from a state or local investigator to a company accused of price gouging is usually all it takes for prices to return to normal.

“If you’re raising prices, you may end up on our list," he said. “If you’re raising them at a level that really raises eyebrows, you can count on one of our investigators knocking on your front door."

Murphy reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press reporters Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Jim Salter in St. Louis contributed to this report.

