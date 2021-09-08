Texas NAACP files federal complaint over "The Eyes of Texas"

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas chapter of the NAACP and a group of students have filed a federal civil rights complaint against the University of Texas for its continued use of school song “The Eyes of Texas," which has racist elements in its past.

The complaint filed Sept. 3 with the U.S. Department of Education alleges that Black students, athletes, band members, faculty and alumni are being subjected to violations of the Civil Rights Act and a hostile campus environment over the “offensive,” “disrespectful” and “aggressive” use of the song.

The NAACP and the students want the federal government to withhold funding from the university.

Gary Bledsoe, president of the Texas NAACP and a Texas law school graduate, sharply criticized Texas on Wednesday for requiring the Longhorn Band to play the song at athletic events, and expecting athletes to stand and sing it after games.

“It’s like slave owners making slaves buck dance for their entertainment,” Bledsoe said.

The song was played before and after Saturday's season-opening football win over Louisiana-Lafayette and was given a full-throated sing-along by a crowd of about 80,000. Many Texas players gathered near the band during the song, as has been tradition for decades.