Texas murder suspect granted bond after police data loss

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man who was scheduled for trial on murder charges this week has instead been granted release on bond after Dallas police revealed that material in his case might be among troves of data lost from its computer system.

A Dallas County judge granted Jonathan Pitts bond Thursday after prosecutors asked the judge to delay his trial as they worked with police to determine whether case material was part of the information lost while the Dallas Police Department was moving data from a computer network drive. It was not immediately clear when Pitts would be freed from jail.

The release of Pitts, who is charged in the 2019 shooting of Shun Handy, was ordered as authorities race to determine how many cases may have had evidence vanish in the eight-terabyte data loss. Prosecutors told Judge Ernie White Thursday that they needed more time to work with police to audit the materials in Pitts’ case to determine whether anything was lost.

On Friday evening, Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said that “all the evidentiary items and data are available for prosecution on this murder case."