 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas mom seeks fire safety awareness after death of 3 kids
0 comments
AP

Texas mom seeks fire safety awareness after death of 3 kids

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area woman whose mother and three children were killed last week during the state's widespread power outages says she hopes to use money from a fundraising campaign to increase awareness about fire safety.

Jackie Nguyen, 41, said that amid frigid conditions she was using a fireplace to keep the family warm in their home in Sugar Land, Texas.

Nguyen, the only survivor from her house fire, lost her three kids, Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette Nguyen, 5, and her mother, the children’s grandmother, Loan Le, on Feb. 16, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Sugar Land firefighters responded to a fire at around 2 a.m. at the family's red-brick home engulfed in flames. The fire was reported by a neighbor, said Doug Adolph, a city spokesman.

“Obviously they were trying to stay warm,” Adolph said at the time. “We can’t say that’s what the cause was, we just think we know they were using a fireplace.”

Nearly a week after the fire, there are no updates on the investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Nguyen said she hopes to use the money fundraised by her school community at Rice University where she expects to finish her MBA program, to honor her children and either start a foundation or give contributions to existing charities.

Her family also launched a GoFundMe page with the “aim to to create a foundation in the children’s honor to provide tuition assistance at St. Laurence Catholic School and to raise awareness about fire safety.”

The separate fundraisers had taken in a total of more than $528,000 as of Monday evening.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Houston Chronicle.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show
National

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show

  • Updated

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during 2020 as coronavirus claimed more American lives than the greatest war. Blacks and Hispanics suffered the worst death rates, researchers say, but also people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News