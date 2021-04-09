Texas man charged with threatening Amazon center in Virginia

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man was charged Friday with threatening to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia in an effort to damage the internet and services he believed were used by federal agencies, according to acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah.

Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, of Wichita Falls is charged with attempting to destroy a building with an explosive, Shah said in a statement.

Pendley, is in custody, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice, who did not know if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

In a complaint filed in federal court, FBI special agent John Coyle said a confidential source notified the FBI in January of threatening posts on social media by a user later identified as Pendley.

A second confidential source later in January notified the FBI that Pendley had threatened to blow up Amazon Web Services data centers in Ashburn, Virginia, to “kill off about 70% of the of the internet.”

The second source on Thursday introduced Pendley to an undercover FBI employee in March, saying the agent was an explosives provider.