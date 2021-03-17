Texas man charged in connection with deadly migrant crash

According to the complaint, U.S. Border Patrol agents also encountered a beige pickup truck while directing traffic near the crash site on Highway 277, After giving them instruction, several occupants jumped out and fled into the brush. Federal authorities said 12 undocumented migrants who fled were apprehended.

Two of the undocumented immigrants arrested are Mexican nationals and said in an interview with authorities that they “illegally crossed into the U.S. near Eagle Pass,” with about 20 migrants, which were divided between the maroon and beige pickup trucks, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Tovar, who is in federal custody, could face up to life in federal prison.

An investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety, with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol is ongoing.

