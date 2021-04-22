Texas lawmakers target sexual assault after Fort Hood death

In the year since her sister's death, Lupe Guillen said, the family has yet to see significant change. They gathered a press conference Tuesday to continue their fight with Texas representatives and senators to mark the grim anniversary with a series of legislative proposals that would include naming part of a highway after Guillen, and a resolution for Congress to approve a similar, bi-partisan bill, the “I am Vanessa Guillen Act.” Khawam said the family expects a congressional hearing on that bill in May.

“For all voices in the military, it is very frustrating for our men and women to wonder when they will be protected, when these protections will come into place,” Khawam said. “If you are not afraid of a bullet but you are afraid to report sexual harassment, you know there is something really wrong with the system.”

Blanco, himself a U.S. Navy veteran, said the military had failed Guillen and that he wanted to ensure that Texas did not do the same.

A civilian criminal case on Guillen's slaying remains open, and multiple investigations inside the Army into the deaths and leadership at Fort Hood continue.