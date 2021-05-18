Texas inmate faces execution for killing his great aunt

In a video published by the New York Times, Jones asked Abbott to grant him clemency, saying he would use the rest of his life in prison “to better myself and to better others along the way.”

“Another thing that helped me out was my great-aunt, Aunt Mattie. It was her sister. So, by her loving me enough to forgive me, it gave me the strength to try to do better and want to do better,” Jones said.

Helena Faulkner, a Tarrant County assistant criminal district attorney whose office prosecuted Jones, said she couldn't comment on pending appeals in the case. When questioned about the victim's relatives asking to stop the execution, Faulkner said, “Not all family members oppose Mr. Jones’ execution."

In court documents filed last week, prosecutors argued the death sentence was justified as Jones has a violent history, including assaulting teachers and participating in two other murders.

Suleika Jaouad, a writer who began corresponding with Jones a decade ago, has led the effort to stop his execution. Others who have supported Jones’ clemency request include actors Mandy Patinkin and Sarah Paulson.