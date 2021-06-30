Texas inmate executed for killing wife, father-in-law

“Come on, your own baby. You gotta be some kind of monster,” Cylinda Bedford, 54, a retired body shop technician, said of Hummel. “I don’t have no closure. And him being put to death, is not going to be closure either because then we’ll never know why.”

Hummel’s attorney also argued that his client suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues related to his military service that caused him to “snap” one night.

But Miles Brissette, a prosecutor at Hummel’s trial, said authorities discovered Hummel had previously tried to kill his family by putting rat poison in a spaghetti dinner.

On the night of the killings, Hummel stood in his kitchen for 30 minutes so he could “psych himself up” for what he was about to do, and after killing his wife, he caught his breath before fatally beating the others, Brissette said.

“This guy senselessly took the life of a beautiful mother, a beautiful child and a grandfather that just did everything for them. For him to want to be single and just kill them this way is senseless,” said Brissette, who is now a defense attorney in Fort Worth.