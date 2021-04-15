Texas House OKs dropping permit to carry handgun in public

“Even knowing the political realities, I was hopeful," said Democratic state Rep. Joe Moody, whose district is in El Paso. “But now here we are, the first legislative session back since then, and it's another date that's going to be burned into my heat."

Republican state Rep. Matt Schaefer, who is carrying the bill, repeatedly mentioned the number of other states with similar laws during more than five hours of debate and failed efforts by Democratic efforts to derail or weaken the measure.

“It’s time to restore faith in law-abiding Texans,” Schaefer said.

The bill passed 84-56 along mostly party lines.

The measure has drawn opposition from Texas police chiefs, as well as some firearm instructors who run licensing courses, who critics say have a financial incentive to oppose the change. Obtaining a handgun license in Texas costs between $100 and $150, according to Schaeffer, and applicants must also go through criminal history and background checks.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where its prospects are uncertain. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been silent amid calls for gun control and did not mention the El Paso shooting while laying out his legislative priorities in February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

