Texas governor revives GOP's thwarted new voting laws

The GOP’s overwhelming majority in the Texas Capitol means an elections bill will probably pass, although Democrats have vowed to continue fighting and have not ruled out breaking quorum again.

Republican State Representative Jacey Jetton, who helped negotiate the state’s previous omnibus voting bill, known as Senate Bill 7, said he was hopeful that items related to mail ballot harvesting, voter roll maintenance, preventing fraud by voter assistance, and where and when people can vote will be included in this session's election integrity legislation.

“The Senate and the House are both eager to work on this issue and get it done,” Jetton said.

Jetton said he wasn't sure how this session’s voting legislation would look, but many of the original elements of Senate Bill 7 “found a lot of agreement, at least among Republicans," in both chambers. He said he expected “a number of these elements will come back in some form or fashion,” and that he hoped members of both parties could examine the new legislation without partisanship to find some common ground.

