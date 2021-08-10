 Skip to main content
Texas governor appeals for out-of-state help to fight virus; infrastructure support grows; and more
Texas governor appeals for out-of-state help to fight virus; infrastructure support grows; and more

Weather threats today include severe weather in the Midwest, tropical storm development in the Caribbean, and a heat wave for the Plains and Northwest. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Texas

A construction crew works to set up tents that hospital officials plan to use with an overflow of COVID-19 patients outside of Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Houston.

Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help Monday to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas.

The request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Meantime, the Dallas school district announced Monday that it would require students and staff to wear face masks starting Tuesday. The Houston school district already announced a mask mandate for its students and staff later this week if its board approves.

The highly contagious delta variant is fueling the wave.

Congress Infrastructure

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, the top Republican negotiator on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, works from his office on Capitol Hill as he continues to shepherd the $1 trillion legislation closer to passage, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. 

Infrastructure on track as bipartisan Senate coalition grows

WASHINGTON — After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans prepared to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage.

Final Senate votes are expected around 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, and the bill would then go to the House.

All told, some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan package to passage, a potentially robust tally of lawmakers eager to tap the billions in new spending for their states and to show voters back home they can deliver.

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 10

Bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage
Bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans prepared to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage.

Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, taking accusations that she has repeatedly publicly lodged against him, including that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, to a formal venue.

Frail-looking Robert Durst denies killing best friend
Frail-looking Robert Durst denies killing best friend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A frail-looking Robert Durst struggled to hear his attorney as he took the stand at his murder trial - in a wheelchair, not a witness chair — and denied killing his best friend two decades ago.

Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

DERBY LINE, Vermont (AP) — Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday while the United States is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.

Family of man killed after police put knee to his neck sues
Family of man killed after police put knee to his neck sues

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Family members of a Navy veteran who died after a Northern California police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes during a mental health crisis filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Antioch, its police chief and four police officers, they said Monday.

More Texas Democrats return, but not enough to end holdout
More Texas Democrats return, but not enough to end holdout

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A monthlong standoff by Texas Democrats who left the state to block a GOP voting bill inched closer to ending Monday as several holdouts returned and put Republicans on the brink of having enough lawmakers to push forward once again with an election overhaul.

Ex-Cuomo aide details groping as lawmakers meet in private
Ex-Cuomo aide details groping as lawmakers meet in private

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers took another early step toward Gov. Andrew Cuomo's possible impeachment Monday, hours after an aide who accused him of groping her said in her first televised interview that she initially remained anonymous for fear the governor's “enablers” would destroy her.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Mexico Indigenous Peoples

A costumed Indigenous man that lives in Mexico City, dances during a march in recognition of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 10

Today in history: Aug. 10

In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, and more events that happened on this day in…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

