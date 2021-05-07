Texas GOP's voting restriction bill passes key House vote

“It is old Jim Crow dressed up in what our colleagues are calling election integrity,” said Democratic state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez.

Thursday's debate in Texas came the same day Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, signed a wide-ranging bill to make his the latest state to toughen its election rules.

Abbott, who has not wavered in his backing of his party's restrictions and has lashed out at businesses that have spoken out, reiterated his support Thursday.

“I made election integrity an emergency item this session to help ensure every eligible voter gets to vote & only eligible ballots are counted,” Abbott tweeted.

Cain, who chairs the House Elections Committee and who authored the House version of the voting bill, echoed those sentiments. Cain has been an ardent support of former President Donald Trump, who continues to make false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election.

There were no major problems or fraud — which is extremely rare — reported in Texas and Trump carried the state in November.