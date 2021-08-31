Texas GOP voting changes on cusp of going to governor

After the full voting bill cleared, the House approved a resolution that "a person should not be criminally incarcerated for making an innocent mistake.” It passed 119-4.

The full bill must now get final approval in the Senate before going to Abbott, who has said he will sign the measure and could do so in the coming days.

No other last-minute changes were made to a sweeping GOP elections bill that Texas Democrats this summer turned into the most protracted fight in the U.S. over new voting restrictions. Nationwide, Republicans have rushed to impose tighter elections laws driven by President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Democrats twice walked out of the state Capitol to temporarily bock the bill, including a 38-day holdout in one of the longest quorum breaks in Texas history. Not all of the more than 50 Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., in July have agreed to return, and those continuing to hold out have said they felt betrayed by their colleagues.