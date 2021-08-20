Texas GOP voting bill on fast track after standstill ends

“We are disappointed that a few Democrats chose to return to the floor. We feel betrayed and heartbroken, but our resolve is strong and this fight is not over,” the statement read.

Not all Democrats took part in the walkout, but the return of three Houston lawmakers Thursday is what finally pushed the House back to a quorum, which is normally 100 representatives. In a statement Thursday, the three lawmakers — Armando Walle, Ana Hernandez and Garnet Coleman — defended their return by saying they had pushed Congress on voting rights legislation while pointing to the growing urgency of surging COVID-19 caseloads in Texas.

For months, Texas Republicans have tried to pass measures that would prohibit 24-hour polling sites, ban drive-through voting and give partisan poll watchers more access. Those elements remain in a bill that was already passed by the Senate, and while the House may make changes, Republicans have shown no indication that they will remove some of the most hotly contested provisions.

The bill must reach Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk by Sept. 5. If it doesn't, Republicans will have to start over and try again for a fourth time.

“I think that bill will be back and forth between us and the Senate a little bit,” said state Rep. Jim Murphy, chairman of the Republican House Caucus.

