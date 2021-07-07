Texas GOP begins hurried second try at thwarted voting laws

“The Senate and the House are both eager to work on this issue and get it done,” said Republican state Rep. Jacey Jetton, who helped negotiate the final version of the sweeping elections bill that Democrats blocked.

That previous bill, known as Senate Bill 7, included bans on drive-thru voting, 24-hour polling places and empowered partisan poll watchers. Jetton said he was hopeful that other items related to mail “ballot harvesting” — a term sometimes used negatively to describe the collection of completed ballots that are delivered on behalf of voters to polling places — and voter roll maintenance are also included.

Democrats who walked out have said they plan to show up at the state Capitol for work Thursday.

In addition to new election laws, Abbott is also ordering lawmakers to heighten security measures along the Texas-Mexico border and nearly a dozen other lightning rod issues for the GOP.

“These are items that primarily are designed for him to play to an extreme far-right as he gears up for a competitive primaries season,” Democratic state Rep. John Bucy said.