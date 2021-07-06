Texas GOP backs off changes to Sunday voting before next try

Texas Republicans have yet to unveil their second attempt at voting legislation, making it unclear what provisions they still plan to pursue this summer. They had also sought to ban 24-hour polling locations, drive-thru voting and empower partisan poll watchers.

The special session that begins Thursday will be the first time lawmakers are back at work since Democrats' late-night revolt over the Memorial Day weekend. The GOP's overwhelming majority in the Texas Capitol means it is likely an elections bill will pass, although Democrats have vowed to continue fighting and have not ruled out breaking quorum again.

Since the walkout, Republicans have pointed fingers over the final version of the failed bill, even though GOP negotiators signed off on it and the Senate author, Republican Bryan Hughes, defended the revisions on the floor before a final vote.

Patrick’s tweet was in response to a column in The Quorum Report, which covers Texas politics. His office did not respond to a request for comment about provisions he expects the new bill to include.