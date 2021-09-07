Texas death row inmate seeks pastor's touch at execution

“It is hostile toward religion, denying religious exercise at the precise moment it is most needed: when someone is transitioning from this life to the next,” Kretzer said in court documents.

Dana Moore, Ramirez’s spiritual adviser the last four years, said the request is about letting the inmate practice his Christian faith and treating him “with a certain amount of dignity.”

“John’s sentence wasn’t death and you can’t have any meaningful contact,” said Moore, who is pastor at Second Baptist Church in Corpus Christi. “He is paying for his crime. I guess the question that would come up, is that not enough?”

But Mark Skurka, the lead prosecutor at Ramirez’s 2008 trial, said while he believes a death row inmate should have a spiritual adviser at the time of execution, there have to be limitations based on security concerns.

“Pablo Castro didn’t get to have somebody praying over him as this guy stabbed him 29 times. Pablo Castro didn’t get afforded such niceties and things like to have a clergyman present,” said Skurka, now retired after later serving as Nueces County district attorney.

Castro, who had nine children, had worked at the convenience store for more than a decade when he was killed.