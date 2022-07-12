Texas dad shoots teens trying to break into car with 2 infants in car seats, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A father fended off a pair of suspected teenage robbers who tried to break into his family's vehicle in northwest Harris County.

ABC13 spoke with the family, who didn't want to go on camera, but said they are all doing OK.

Video from the scene shows a bullet hole in the side of the car after the father shot through the back window where his infants were still in their car seats.

The shooting unfolded around midnight in the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive.

Investigators said the family had just pulled up to their home, with two infants in the backseat, when two 16-year-old suspects tried to rob them.

The suspects tried getting into the car from the back doors, deputies said.

That's when the father shot at the suspects multiple times from inside the car and the wife drove away.

Deputies said the suspects were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds by two private vehicles.

Security video from a nearby home captured the incident. One teen suspect can be seen running away, while the other lies on the ground. Both eventually got picked up and were driven to the hospital.

"One of the parents inside the vehicle, as the suspects were attempting to enter, one of the parents fired off several rounds and shot both of the male suspects," Sgt. J. Wheeler said. "They were transported to area hospitals."

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the teen suspects are both stable and in fair condition.

Investigators spent time looking for video and additional evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

