Texas constable's office accused of abusing female deputies

The lawsuit alleges Rosen and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office were told about what was happening by a victims’ advocate working with the human trafficking unit, but they took no action.

“We need to end corruption and (complicity) in people in power,” Jacquelyn Aluotto, the victims’ advocate and who filed the lawsuit along with the deputies, said at a news conference. Aluotto alleges she was essentially fired as her hours were cut to zero after she told authorities what happened to the deputies.

In a statement, Rosen said an internal affairs investigation his office conducted found no violations of law or policy and the women who filed the lawsuit never submitted a formal complaint in the case.

“I have a zero-tolerance stance against sexual assault and sexual harassment and would never allow a hostile work environment as alleged," Rosen said. “This lawsuit is an effort to impugn the good reputation of the hard-working men and women of the Precinct One Constable’s Office. I believe our system of due process works and that justice and truth will prevail as facts in this case come to light."