Texas church gunman likely planned mass shooting for months

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The man who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017 appeared to have been planning months before, according to testimony at a trial in a lawsuit alleging the Air Force failed to flag a conviction that might have prevented him from legally buying the gun used in the shooting.

Trial began Wednesday in a lawsuit against the federal government filed by survivors and families of victims of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service there in November 2017 in the worst mass shooting in Texas history. Authorities put the official death toll at 26 because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant. Kelley died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire at the church.