Texas Capitol staffer alleges being drugged by lobbyist

Bill Miller, one of the founders of HillCo, said Monday the firm took those steps after “we got a tip that we had a person of interest in our firm." He said the firm had not been contacted by law enforcement.

“The reported incident is abhorrent and, once investigated and found to be accurate, should be dealt with in the strongest legal manner possible," HillCo said in a statement.

The report quickly put a new focus on the treatment of women and staffers at the Texas Capitol, where three years ago lawmakers revised sexual harassment polices in both the House and Senate as the #MeToo movement spread to statehouses around the country. On Monday, Phelan called for changing the required in-person sexual harassment prevention training for House members and staff, which he said would be more effective than the virtual training currently offered.

State Rep. Shelby Slawson, a Republican, was among a handful of lawmakers who said they would close their offices to lobbyists while the investigation was underway.

“Abhorrent. No excuses. Press ALL the charges," Slawson tweeted.

Associated Press writer Jim Vertuno contributed to this report.

