Texas announces audit of 2020 votes after Trump urges review

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas election officials said Thursday night they were auditing the 2020 results in four large counties hours after former President Donald Trump, continuing to falsely claim the election was stolen, pressed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for a ballot review.

Trump won Texas last year by 5.5 percentage points, the closest margin of victory by a GOP presidential nominee in decades.

The Texas Secretary of State's Office did not say what prompted the announcement in an evening news release. Earlier this year, Keith Ingram, the office's elections administrator, said the 2020 elections in Texas were “safe and secure."

The audited counties will include the major Democratic strongholds around Houston and Dallas, as well as Tarrant County, which for years has been the largest GOP-controlled county in Texas but went for President Joe Biden last year.

“Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties," the statement read.