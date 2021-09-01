Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect; Ida relief won't come quickly; Spears 'will not be extorted'

Power and water outages affected hundreds of thousands of people, many of them with no way to get immediate relief.

***

Lawyer: Britney Spears 'will not be extorted' by father

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears and her new attorney say her father is trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, a move they liken to extortion in a court filing Tuesday.

The document filed by lawyer Mathew Rosengart says the upcoming scheduled accounting of the conservatorship, which James Spears says he wants completed before he steps down, will mean significant payments for him.

“Britney Spears will not be extorted,” the filing says. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

***

***