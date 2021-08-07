Texans QB’s sex assault cases highlight concerns amid #MeToo

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations. His lawyers have said “some sexual activity” happened during some of the appointments, but that he never coerced anyone. And they presented 18 other female massage therapists who said Watson never acted inappropriately when they worked with him.

Houston police are investigating some of the accusations, and the NFL has launched its own probe.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, said he believes that concern about sexual assault is “long overdue," and he condemned the attacks and threats against his client's accusers. But he also pushed back against claims that he’s being insensitive, acknowledging the nature of his job in the legal realm puts him in a precarious position amid a societal sea change.

Because of #MeToo, there's a tendency by many to automatically assume such allegations are true, Hardin said.