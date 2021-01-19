Tests show DNA of death row inmate, unknown man, on knife

Prosecutor Steve Jones said the test results do not exclude Payne from being punished for the crime, arguing that it was not clear when the DNA was left on the knife.

“There’s nothing that exonerates Pervis Payne,” said Skahan, the judge.

Henry and the Innocence Project disagreed.

“The DNA testing results are consistent with Pervis Payne’s long-standing claim of innocence,” the Innocence Project said in a statement. “Male DNA from an unknown third party was found on key evidence including the murder weapon, but unfortunately, is too degraded to identify an alternate suspect via the FBI’s database.”

At the time of Payne’s trial, DNA testing of evidence was unavailable, and no testing had been done in his case. A previous request for DNA testing in 2006 was refused on the basis of a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling that has since been overturned.

Payne, who is Black, told police he was at Christopher’s apartment building to meet his girlfriend when heard the victims, who were white, and tried to help them. He said he panicked when he saw a white policeman and ran away.

Prosecutors said Payne was high on cocaine and looking for sex when he killed Christopher and her daughter in a “drug-induced frenzy.”