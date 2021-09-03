Tests confirm New Hampshire governor had bleeding ulcer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Tests confirmed Friday that a bleeding ulcer was the cause of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's flulike symptoms, his chief of staff said.

Sununu was admitted to a hospital earlier in the day after having flulike symptoms since Wednesday. He had tested negative three times for COVID-19.

“Tests have confirmed that a bleeding ulcer caused the symptoms the Governor has been experiencing this week," Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick said in a statement. “After blood transfusion today, he is doing much better. He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood. As a blood donor himself, he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same.”

It was not immediately known how long Sununu would remain hospitalized.

Sununu, a Republican, had said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed a meeting and began isolating.