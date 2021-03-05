Testimony ends in key hearing for 3 tied to Whitmer plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A war veteran who said he believes in small government explained Friday how he became an FBI informant in a federal investigation of an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The man, identified only as Dan, testified in a Jackson County court at a hearing to determine if three men will face trial. He said he learned about the Wolverine Watchmen by checking social media and was given access to an private online group by answering a few questions.

Dan said he was a firearms instructor who simply wanted to train but soon became “alarmed” by discussions about harming police. He said he reached out to a friend in law enforcement and subsequently agreed to assist the FBI.

Dan said he participated in armed protests at the state Capitol last year as well as rural training exercises. He said one of the men, Paul Bellar, wanted to “bum-rush the Capitol. ... I could tell the adrenaline was starting to flow.”

Dan noted that signs weren't allowed in the Capitol but guns were OK.