Tesla on autopilot drives into Michigan trooper's patrol car

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Lansing-area state trooper’s patrol car early Wednesday, Michigan State Police said.

Neither the trooper nor the 22-year-old Lansing man who was driving the Tesla were injured in the 1:10 a.m. crash on Interstate 96 in Eaton County, police said.

The crash occurred as the trooper was investigating a collision between a car and a deer, WLNS-TV reported. The patrol car's emergency lights were activated when the Tesla drove into it, police said.

The Tesla's driver was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a license suspended.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aware of the incident involving the Tesla.

"Consistent with NHTSA’s vigilant oversight and robust authority over the safety of all motor vehicles and equipment, including automated technologies, we have launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

An email message seeking comment Wednesday night from NHTSA officials was not immediately returned.