 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers, nation recall Jan. 6; plus more morning headlines

  • Updated
  • 0

Today is Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The storm that brought heavy snowfall to parts of Kentucky and Tennessee heads to New England as a separate system brings coastal rain and mountain snow for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Capitol Riot Anniversary

With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, a person holds a candle as a singer performs "Amazing Grace" during a vigil Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington, on the one year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers recall Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — One year later, their voices still quavered and they gratefully credited the U.S. Capitol Police with saving their lives. And, perhaps, preserving American democracy as well.

On the anniversary of last year's Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, dozens of lawmakers gathered Thursday to share their stories of that day's terror and resilience.

It was an insurrection aimed at stopping lawmakers from officially affirming Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over Trump. Some people died, scores were injured, the Capitol was damaged and the House and Senate counting of ballots was delayed for hours but not deterred. 

People are also reading…

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, Gregory McMichael, Greg McMichael

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.

Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three white men face sentencing by a judge Friday roughly six weeks after being convicted of murder for chasing a running Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks, cutting off the unarmed Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.

The guilty verdicts handed down the day before Thanksgiving prompted a victory celebration outside the Glynn County courthouse for those who saw Arbery's death as part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

Testimony in court will likely be more sorrowful Friday, when members of Arbery's family are expected to bare their grief and loss to the judge before he imposes punishments on father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.

***

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by a number of political scientists to discuss a variety of topics, from Joe Manchin to the Electoral Count Act to the future of American political parties and much more.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Friday, Jan. 7

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy
National Politics
AP

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

  • By LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philly blaze
National
AP

Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philly blaze

  • By CLAUDIA LAUER, MICHAEL RUBINKAM and MARYCLAIRE DALE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether a 5-year-old who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 family members in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday.

Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
National
AP

Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences

  • By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three white men face sentencing by a judge Friday roughly six weeks after being convicted of murder for chasing a running Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks, cutting off the unarmed Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Romania Epiphany

A man shows off riding skills during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. According to the local Epiphany traditions, following a religious service, villagers have their horses blessed with holy water then compete in a race. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 7

Today in history: Jan. 7

In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista, and more…

Today in sports history: Jan. 7

Today in sports history: Jan. 7

In 1979, the Pittsburgh Steelers win their third AFC championship by beating the Houston Oilers 34-5 in a cold, steady rain at Three Rivers St…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans Do Not Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Riot As One People

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News