Tensions rise during Oregon redistricting process

State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, who is now the sole Republican on the three-person House congressional redistricting committee, told The Oregonian/Oregon Liv e on Monday evening that “all tools are on the table” when asked if Republicans would stage a walkout. As of Tuesday morning, Republican lawmakers were not seen on the House floor and were noticeably missing from the hallways of the Capitol.

The looming deadline to pass new political boundaries — including a new, sixth U.S. House seat for Oregon — is Sept. 27.

With Democrats now being the majority on congressional redistricting committees and in the Legislature, they have the opportunity to pass maps they choose, which would likely give Democrats a five to one advantage in U.S. House seats. Currently, Democrats hold four of Oregon’s five House seats.

But if congressional maps are not passed by Sept. 27, the task will fall to a panel of five retired judges appointed by the Oregon Supreme Court.

“Neither (Democrats nor Republicans) really know what a five judge panel is going to do with congressional maps,” Rep. Andrea Salinas, a Democrat and member on the House redistricting committee, said earlier this month.