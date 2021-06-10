Tensions linger ahead of Biden, Johnson meeting; plug pulled on Keystone XL; Underwood's CMT win

Today is Thursday, June 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet today to stress close ties, manage differences; the Keystone XL pipeline has been nixed; and Carrie Underwood wins big at CMT Awards.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden, Johnson to stress close ties, manage differences

PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — Their nations may have a famed “special relationship,” but President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for the first time Thursday against a backdrop of differences both political and personal.

Biden hopes to use his first overseas trip as president to reassure European allies that the United States had shed the transactional tendencies of Donald Trump’s term and is a reliable partner again. But tensions may simmer beneath the surface of Biden's meeting with Johnson.