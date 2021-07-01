Tennessee suspends shelter license following staffer arrest

Police officials say 35-year-old Randi Duarte faces charges of sexual battery by an authority figure, coercion of a witness and tampering with evidence. Police received a complaint in late May and worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s office to investigate the allegation.

Police did not provide any additional information about the abuse claim. It’s unknown if the arrest is related to the abuse allegation cited by Nichols in June. The department says one of the youths housed at the shelter said he had witnessed a staff member kissing another youth.

The shelter is run by the Baptiste Group, which began operating last year under then-President Donald Trump’s administration after receiving a conditional license by the department. The shelter has a federal contract with the Office of Refugee Resettlement to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant minors.

Baptiste Group did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. It was not clear whether Duarte has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.