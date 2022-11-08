 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tennessee reelects its sitting members of Congress

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Each sitting congressional lawmaker seeking reelection in Tennessee has won another term, as voters in the Nashville area were set to determine the fate of an open U.S. House seat redrawn by the GOP to favor a Republican pickup.

Republican U.S. Reps. David Kustoff, Diana Harshbarger, John Rose, Scott DesJarlais, Tim Burchett and Chuck Fleischmann, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen have won new two-year terms in the House.

Republicans are hoping to flip a seat on Tuesday in their push to reclaim control of the U.S. House ever since they split Nashville into three congressional districts earlier this year. The move led longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper not to seek reelection, creating an open race in the new 5th Congressional District. Conservative Republican Andy Ogles and Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell are competing for the seat.

People are also reading…

The new district favored Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden by 12 percentage points in 2020.

The redistricting plan led to confusion during early voting, as first reported by The Associated Press. Some voters in Nashville cast early ballots in the wrong congressional district, leaving election officials scrambling before Tuesday to correct the errors and leading to at least one lawsuit.

Ogles, a former county mayor and onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, emerged victorious in a crowded and bruising primary race earlier this year. Yet despite issuing a warning on the night he won - “Liberals, we're coming for you” - Ogles has largely kept a low-profile throughout the general election.

When asked what he meant by the comment, as well as other comments warning that the country was at “war,” Ogles declined to answer directly.

“I think the district spoke handily that they wanted someone who was willing to speak their mind. I’m not going to tap dance on the issues,” Ogles told WKRN-TV in a recent interview.

“We can disagree on policy, but the end of the day, what I’m wanting to do is lead this country to a better place,” he added.

Campbell, meanwhile, hopes highlighting Ogles’ stances on abortion and gay marriage — as well as his support of dissolving the U.S. Department of Education — will help gain enough support among wary voters in a new district. The Democrat even outraised and outspent Ogles in the last quarter.

No debate or forums took place between the two as Campbell accused Ogles of ignoring at least seven invitations.

Ogles received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who initially endorsed his former State Department spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, in the primary.

Political infighting over the carefully crafted district — it meanders through six counties — led the state Republican Party to boot three candidates off the ballot, including Ortagus, over their voting records.

Ogles later received Trump's endorsement. Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also visited Tennessee in the lead up to Election Day to campaign for Ogles.

Campbell, meanwhile, has received the endorsement of former Democratic Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen and Rep. Cooper, whose term expires at the end of the year.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News