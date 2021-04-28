Tennessee officer fired for high-fiving man using race slur

Schilling initially said during an administrative interview that he high-fived the man for being a Trump supporter, then after reviewing the video, he said the high-five was for the freedom of speech comment, documents show. He also said he didn't know there was video footage of the encounter.

According to a transcript of an internal affairs hearing, he also said he instinctively "went for it" when the man put his hand up, since drunk people often ask for high-fives or handshakes. He said it wasn't for the slur.

“The conversation was getting a little weird and it was honestly just trying to keep the situation calm,” he said, according to the transcript.

Additionally, at the hearing, Schilling said he had become numb to slurs because inmates frequently said them when he worked as a correctional officer.

Human resources director Kevin Townsel said Schilling participated in a “grotesque conversation” and didn't condemn the slur, saying further that the man could've overpowered Schilling and taken his gun during the high-five.

A review of Chief Deborah Faulkner's decision to fire Schilling found that he showed no remorse for high-fiving the man.

Faulkner said Schilling was not involved in any other incidents of racial discrimination or bias. A performance review by Schilling's boss found the officer, who was hired in 2019, didn't “always make sound, accurate (and) timely decisions.”

