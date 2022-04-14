 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tennessee inmate seeks execution halt over DNA evidence

  • 0
Death Penalty Tennessee

A photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction, date not known, shows inmate Oscar Smith. Smith, a Tennessee inmate scheduled to be executed April 2022, is asking the courts to reopen his case after DNA from an unknown person was detected on one of the murder weapons. Smith is scheduled to die by lethal injection on April 21. He was convicted in 1990 of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her two teenage sons, Jason and Chad Burnett.

 Uncredited - hogp, Tennessee Department of Correction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate asked the state Supreme Court on Thursday to vacate his execution date so that an appeals court could review new evidence in his case.

Oscar Smith, 71, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection April 21. He was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her sons Jason and Chad Burnett, 13 and 16, at their Nashville home on Oct. 1, 1989. Smith has maintained that he is innocent.

Earlier this month, Smith asked the Davidson County Criminal Court to reopen his case after a new type of DNA analysis found the DNA of an unknown person on one of the murder weapons. The judge denied that request as well as a second request to reconsider, writing that the evidence of Smith's guilt was extensive. Smith has appealed to the Criminal Court of Appeals and asked for an expedited hearing.

In a Thursday motion, Smith's attorneys asked the Tennessee Supreme Court to halt Smith's execution so that the Appeals Court could have time to fully consider the new evidence. They argue that the Criminal Court judge incorrectly applied the law when it denied Smith's request to reopen his case.

People are also reading…

Smith previously sought to prove that fingerprint evidence used against him was unreliable. In Thursday's motion, Smith's attorneys argued the combination of a fingerprint and DNA from an unknown person on one of the murder weapons should be considered together as strong proof of his innocence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden gives 'crime scene' Ukraine $800 million to hold off Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News